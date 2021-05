B.C. Ambulance Services responded to the incident and transported the driver to Victoria General Hospital with serious injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

A single motorcycle collision on Rocky Point Road in Metchosin Monday evening left the driver with serious injuries.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Victoria General Hospital.

RCMP believe no other vehicles were involved, but they say a collision analyst attended the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.

car crashMetchosinWest Shore