Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 26 C with an overnight low of 14 C.

Wednesday is expected to be 27 C with an overnight low of 14 C.

Thursday will see a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C.