Monday will see sun, 16 C

Monday’s forecast is calling for sun with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 16 C. Overnight is expected to drop to a low of 6 C.

Tuesday will see sun and a high of 18 C with an overnight low of 6 C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C and a overnight low of 6.

Thursday will see sun with a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 5 C.