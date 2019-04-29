Monday’s forecast is calling for for sun with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 16 C. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Monday will see sun, 16 C

Plus your weekly forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for sun with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 16 C. Overnight is expected to drop to a low of 6 C.

Tuesday will see sun and a high of 18 C with an overnight low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C and a overnight low of 6.

READ ALSO: B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

Thursday will see sun with a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 5 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians
Next story
University of Victoria honours newspaper entrepreneur David Black

Just Posted

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

Firefighters from around B.C. hit Saanich for fire ground survival training

Locally, firefighters hail from Sooke, Oak Bay, Saanich, CFB Esquimalt, Central Saanich and Langford

Monday will see sun, 16 C

Plus your weekly forecast

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session

Yellow Point Farms owners say 12-day-old goat went missing Saturday

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Most Read