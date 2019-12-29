Water main installation will close Freeman Avenue to general traffic from Dec. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020. (Google Maps)

Month-long traffic closure on Freeman Avenue for water main installation

Work expected to wrap up by Jan. 31, 2020

Freeman Avenue from Shelbourne to Veterans streets will be closed to traffic for approximately one month.

READ MORE: Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

Work was set to begin on Monday, Dec. 30, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2020. Work is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be traffic control personnel on-site to help direct traffic, and the District of Saanich reminds the public to obey their directions and all traffic signs. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to Freeman Avenue.

For more information contact Saanich Public Works at 250-475-5599.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

