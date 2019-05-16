Montreal police seek victims of man arrested in Victoria

Man arrested on charges of trafficking and procurement persons under 18

Montreal Police are searching for potential victims of a man arrested in Victoria earlier this month.

After a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued, Sulyvan Dignard was found and arrested in Victoria May 9 on charges of alleged human trafficking and procurement of people under the age of 18. He appeared in court in Montreal May 15.

Now, the Montreal-based sexual exploitation investigation team is looking for anyone who was a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim of Dignard.

Police say their investigation has shown that Dignard may have had more victims in Montreal and across Canada.

They encourage those with information to contact their local police department or call 9-1-1.

