File photo of moose. Not the actual moose.

Moose on the loose leads Newfoundland police to stolen vehicle

Police were tracking the moose seen gallivanting downtown St. John’s

Police in St. John’s, N.L. were tracking a moose that was wandering around the city when the animal led them to a surprising find — a stolen vehicle.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to several calls Saturday night about the loose moose and officers eventually found it, although it continually evaded capture.

READ MORE: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Police say the animal passed through the city’s Rabbittown area before moving west, then shifting south toward downtown St. John’s.

As officers followed it the moose passed by a vehicle police say had been stolen the night before.

Oblivious to the help it had provided law enforcement, the moose kept moving.

READ MORE: Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

Police say it was last seen heading into a wooded area of Southside Hills.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP forensic identification unit on the hunt for stolen Langford hound
Next story
Former Gov. Bill Weld seeks Republican nomination against Trump in 2020

Just Posted

Victoria Heart Institute Foundation gets three weeks’ notice to move

The local research facility needs to be located near the Royal Jubilee Hospital

Saanich council to consider amalgamation assembly with 100 members

Saanich’s proposal twice as large as Victoria’s

UPDATED: Possible measles exposure at Victoria school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

An ‘unlikely’ college basketball player enters next chapter with Camosun

Ex-Charger leads All Island Invite Camp for top 65 Island hoops players

Weekend volunteers needed on Newman Farm in Central Saanich

Farm prep day on May 11, veggie and flower planting day on May 25

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Most Read