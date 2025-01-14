More B.C. Wildfire staff ready to head to California after 2 deployments

More crews from B.C. may join those already on ground in the greater Los Angeles area

As fires continue to rage in the greater Los Angeles area, more B.C. Wildfire Service staff might be joining those who have already deployed over the weekend and Monday.

Flames fanned by high winds have devastated communities in southern California, including Pacific Palisades and Pasadena, spreading in a manner similar to what West Kelowna encountered in 2023, only this time on a much larger scale.

Twenty-three B.C. Wildfire Service members left for Los Angeles Monday morning (Jan. 13) to join 12 technical specialists, who had arrived on Saturday. California had asked for the team on Friday.

"(California) has asked for a senior management team from BC Wildfire Service," Premier David Eby said Friday on social media. "They will be departing imminently. We're also working to send ground crews as part of a national response. California has been there for us, we will be there for them. That’s what good neighbours do."

The Ministry of Forests said in a statement that the technical specialists are involved in advanced planning, logistics, operations, aviation, fire weather, information, and other crucial roles. The group will deploy for at least two weeks and their numbers may grow. The statement said "it's a fluid situation," adding that the service is "ready to react and respond as needed."

The team that deployed Monday consists of 22 crew members and one agency representative.

California is also receiving resources from Alberta and Quebec as part of a broader Canadian response.

– with files from The Canadian Press