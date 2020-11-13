CEFA Early Learning is a Vancouver-based daycare franchise that readies children for kindergarten in 19 locations across B.C. and one in Ontario. Twitter photo

More childcare spaces may be on the way to Langford

Core Education Fine Arts pitches second location for up to 225 children

There could be more childcare spaces available in Langford, if things go according to plan.

According to a Nov. 2 Langford staff report to council, Keycorp Projects, on behalf of Seacliff Properties, has applied for several amendments to allow for a childcare centre with room for 225 children on a property that straddles 2140 and 2200 Bear Mountain Pkwy.

The proposed amendments would allow for an increase in capacity from the current limit for childcare centres in that zone, remove the current height restriction and include 54 parking stalls.

READ ALSO: Victoria lacks more than 4,200 child care spaces within city

The proponent is Core Education & Fine Arts (CEFA), which was established in Vancouver in 1998.

CEFA opened its first childcare centre on Vancouver Island in 2019 in Belmont Market in Langford.

CEFA’s childcare centres group children together by birth year to provide students with the opportunity to develop and play with children of the same age and intellectual level. Areas of focus include science, technology, drama visual arts, citizenship and outdoor nature programs.

rick.stiebel@

goldstreamgazette.com

