More COVID-19 exposures reported at Greater Victoria schools

Oak Bay High School is one of four Greater Victoria schools recently added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. (Black Press Media file photo)

New COVID-19 exposures continue to surface at Greater Victoria schools, with four more reported by Island Health since Wednesday (Oct. 13).

Students and staff who attended Oak Bay High School on Oct. 4 may have been exposed to a case of the virus. Those who attended Shoreline Middle School on Oct. 8 were also at risk, as were those who attended Torquay Elementary on Oct. 7 or 8. Finally, at Spencer Middle School, people may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Oct. 7 or 8.

As of Oct. 15, there are 15 Greater Victoria schools dealing with potential exposures and two dealing with active clusters.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaSchools