More evacuation alerts as wildfire near Ashcroft grows over 5,000 hectares

Alerts include areas north of Spences Bridge to Ashcroft

The Shetland Creek wildfire is now a wildfire of note. The fire originated about 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge and has been advancing in a northeasterly direction.

A number of new evacuation alerts and orders have been put in place by the Village of Ashcroft, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), Cook's Ferry Band, Oregon Jack Band, and Ashcroft Indian Band Thursday afternoon (July 18) due to the Shetland Creek wildfire that has grown to an estimated 5,750 hectares

The Shetland Creek wildfire is now listed as a wildfire of note, which means it is highly visible and/or poses a potential threat to public safety.

An evacuation order has been expanded to include properties along Hat Creek Road off Highway 1.

The evacuation order is in effect for approximately 85 addressed properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country). Approximately 76 addressed properties in Venables Valley were placed on evacuation order on July 17, at 9 p.m., and approximately nine addressed properties have been newly placed on evacuation order.

Impacted areas are:

All addressed properties in Venables and up to Hat Creek Road, east of Oregon Jack Park,

An evacuation alert is in effect for approximately 25 addressed properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

Impacted areas include all addressed properties from Spences Bridge to the border of the Ashcroft Ranch.

What you should do to receive Emergency Support Services (ESS).

use the Evacuee Registration & Assistance tool: ess.gov.bc.ca; and

report to the ESS Reception Centre, located in the basement of the Cache Creek Community Hall: 1270 Stage Rd, Cache Creek, B.C., V0K 1H0

The Village of Ashcroft also issued an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon for properties adjoining Highway 1 within the village boundaries including Ashcroft Ranch.

In an evening update on social media, Ashcroft mayor and TNRD chair Barbara Roden noted evacuation alerts and orders are very carefully considered before being put into place. The BC Wildfire Service provides information and advice to the relevant local government(s) and First Nations as to whether or not an alert or order should be issued, she said.

“Please know that these are not issued lightly, and the safety of the public is always the topmost consideration,” noted Roden.

The evacuation alert issued by the Village of Ashcroft does not, as of July 18, include the areas by the river (North Ashcroft, downtown Ashcroft, the Mesa subdivision, Evans Road), Roden said. It only includes the area bordering Highway 1 that adjoins TNRD Area 'I' and the Ashcroft Reserve. She said village staff are in close contact with the BCWS and the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre and will be monitoring the situation continually over the next few days.

“I know that this is a difficult time for many people. Please 'consider the source' when evaluating the information you might hear, and know that many people are working very hard in a very trying situation to ensure that everyone stays informed and stays safe,” noted the mayor.

There are currently 71 BC Wildfire personnel responding, alongside 15 pieces of heavy equipment and two line locators.

As the blaze is in the proximity of structures, two structure protection specialists and eight structure protection personnel, as well as a structure protection trailer, structure protection engines and water tenders.

What you should do if you are on a TNRD evacuation alert:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be issued while separated.

Pack essential items for quick departure, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), and immediate care needs for dependents or pets. Pack keepsakes if time permits.

Arrange to stay with family or friends (if possible).

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/ or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move large animals and livestock to a safe area (if possible).

If you are a livestock producer, ensure that you have your Premise ID in the event that you require support if an Evacuation Order is issued.

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles to be used in case of an Evacuation Order.

If transportation assistance is required, please contact the TNRD at 250-377-7188.

For information on Evacuation Orders and locations of Reception Centres, please refer to: eoc.tnrd.ca, emergencyinfobc.ca, as well as TNRD social media profiles on X (Twitter) and Facebook.

To ensure you are getting the most timely and accurate Evacuation Alert and Order information, please use Voyent Alert! and subscribe to the TNRD. To register, visit: tnrd.ca/voyent.

For more information and to access the interactive TNRD Emergency Map, visit eoc.tnrd.ca.