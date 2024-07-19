More evacuation alerts, orders issued for Shetland Creek wildfire

Properties along Highway 1 on evacuation order and alert, while entire Village of Ashcroft now on evacuation alert

The rapid growth of the Shetland Creek wildfire has prompted new evacuation orders and alerts as of noon on Friday (July 19).

The Village of Ashcroft has issued an evacuation order for a portion of the village along Highway 1 that was previously on alert, and issued an evacuation alert for the rest of the village. The evacuation order covers the Ashcroft Ranch property.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an evacuation order for the property at Ashcroft Manor on Highway 1 at Cornwall Road, and for the properties in TNRD Area "I" north of the Bonaparte River (Cozy Corner/Rattlesnake Road).

The Ashcroft Indian Band remains on evacuation alert. Maintenance and fire mitigation crews from AIB are out in the community adding more fireguards around the south and east side sides of the reserve, and are clearing debris and flammable fuels from around power poles and hydrants. A water tank and hoses are on a trailer which is ready to be deployed.

The nearby Village of Cache Creek has issued an evacuation alert for several properties within village boundaries along Highway 1. These include properties at 1058, 1298, and 1334 Coyote Valley Road; all properties at the Cache Creek Regional Airport; 945 Campbell Hill Drive West; 205 Patterson Road; and 1100, 1101, 1170, and 1180 Campbell Hill Drive East.

DriveBC notes that a travel advisory is in place for Highway 1 from the junction with Highway 8 in Spences Bridge to Cornwall Road near Ashcroft, but that wildfire activity could cause the highway to close suddenly with short notice. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving through the area, as visibility is limited due to smoke, and to consider alternate routes. Highway information can be found at www.drivebc.ca.

The Shetland Creek wildfire — which started near Spences Bridge on July 12 — grew overnight on July 18–19 from 5,750 hectares, and is now listed as 13,236.1 hectares. As of the afternoon of July 19 it was moving in a northerly direction to the west of Highway 1.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 71 firefighters responding to the fire. There are six helicopters for bucketing, an Incident Management Team, 15 pieces of heavy equipment, two line, two structure protection specialists and eight personnel, one Type 1 and Type 2 structure protection trailer, two Type 5 structure protection engines, and Type 2 water tenders.

If you are under evacuation alert:

- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.

- Pack essential items for quick departure, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), and immediate care needs for dependents or pets. Pack keepsakes if time permits.

- Arrange to stay with family or friends (if possible).

- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/ or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

- Prepare to take pets with you and move large animals and livestock to a safe area (if possible). If you are a livestock producer, ensure that you have your Premise ID in the event that you require support if an evacuation order is issued.

- Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles to be used in case of an evacuation order.

Information about evacuation alerts and orders in the region can be found on the Village of Ashcroft, Village of Cache Creek, Ashcroft Indian Band, and Thompson-Nicola Regional District Facebook pages. For more information about the TNRD Emergency Operation Centre, call 1-250-377-7188 or go to eoc.tnrd.ca.