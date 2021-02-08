(THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)

(THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)

More exposures as positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise across Greater Victoria

CFB Esquimalt, pharmacy, schools, pub all see positive COVID-19 cases

A number of COVID-19 cases and exposures have recently been reported in Greater Victoria.

At CFB Esquimalt, three civilian defence team members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case of the virus was reported late Feb. 3 – it was discovered that a defence team member working in the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Breton, located at CFB Esquimalt, had tested positive. The following day, the facility adopted a minimum manning procedure, meaning only essential workers were present.

Despite the precautions, on Feb. 5 two more defence team members tested positive – one in the morning and one in the evening. Both individuals had been in close contact with the first team member who contracted the virus.

READ MORE: Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

An employee at a downtown Victoria pharmacy has also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the website of Loblaws Inc., a Shoppers Drug Mart employee tested positive on Feb. 5 and last worked at the 1222 Douglas St. location on Feb. 3.

Seven employees for the company have tested positive for COVID-19 in locations across British Columbia since the announcement of the Victoria case.

READ MORE: Employee at downtown Victoria pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich and parents of students who may have been exposed will be contacted by Island Health.

The high school, located at 1627 Stelly’s Cross Rd., was added to Island Health’s growing list of potential school exposures across the Island on Feb. 6. Per the health authority, the exposure would have occurred on Monday, Feb. 1.

READ MORE: Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Central Saanich school

Ecole Macaulay Elementary School in Victoria remains on the exposure list following possible contact with COVID-19 occurring Jan. 20, 21 and 22. View Royal Elementary in Victoria is also on the list with a possible exposure on Jan. 27.

Island Health classifies each COVID-19 exposure event by the number of people with lab-confirmed cases, and an “exposure” is when one student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious, while an “outbreak” is used when transmission of the virus is widespread.

In the event of an exposure, Island Health works with school staff to identify the individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and then public health staff contact anyone at risk to instruct them to self-isolate.

And a possible exposure was also recently reported at Bard and Banker pub in downtown Victoria, where patrons may have been exposed on Jan. 23.

On Friday, Feb. 5, B.C. reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 – 26 on Vancouver Island – and six more COVID-19 related deaths.

READ MORE: Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employee at downtown Victoria pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19
Next story
Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

Just Posted

(THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
More exposures as positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise across Greater Victoria

CFB Esquimalt, pharmacy, schools, pub all see positive COVID-19 cases

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Loblaws Inc. recently announced on its website that an employee of the Shoppers Drug Mart located in the 1200-block of Douglas St. in Victoria tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 5.
Employee at downtown Victoria pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19

Employee tested postive on Feb. 5 after last having worked at the location on Feb. 3

Executive director David Lau, of Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society, in an upstairs bedroom of the Monterey house, adjacent to Theatre Lane, where immigrants and refugees can soon live while settling in Canada. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Council rezones refugee house in Oak Bay Village

Oak Bay business association still waiting for parking lots

The Victoria Admirals U13 C2 hockey team is vying to become B.C.’s representative for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, a national charity program the sees the overall winner given $100,000 for their charity of choice. The Admirals star in a video pitch with staff and families from the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.
VIDEO: Hope of doing more good deeds inspires young Greater Victoria hockey players

U13 Victoria Admirals make video pitch for national Good Deeds Cup program

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

FILE – Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers

Councillor points out that many families who work odd hours have young children who need care

Jason Hewlett and Peter Renn are founding members of the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and experienced paranormal investigators. (Contributed)
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior

Kamloops-based paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett shares stories from the field

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Most Read