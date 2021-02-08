More exposures as positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise across Greater Victoria

A number of COVID-19 cases and exposures have recently been reported in Greater Victoria.

At CFB Esquimalt, three civilian defence team members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case of the virus was reported late Feb. 3 – it was discovered that a defence team member working in the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Breton, located at CFB Esquimalt, had tested positive. The following day, the facility adopted a minimum manning procedure, meaning only essential workers were present.

Despite the precautions, on Feb. 5 two more defence team members tested positive – one in the morning and one in the evening. Both individuals had been in close contact with the first team member who contracted the virus.

READ MORE: Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

An employee at a downtown Victoria pharmacy has also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the website of Loblaws Inc., a Shoppers Drug Mart employee tested positive on Feb. 5 and last worked at the 1222 Douglas St. location on Feb. 3.

Seven employees for the company have tested positive for COVID-19 in locations across British Columbia since the announcement of the Victoria case.

READ MORE: Employee at downtown Victoria pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich and parents of students who may have been exposed will be contacted by Island Health.

The high school, located at 1627 Stelly’s Cross Rd., was added to Island Health’s growing list of potential school exposures across the Island on Feb. 6. Per the health authority, the exposure would have occurred on Monday, Feb. 1.

READ MORE: Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Central Saanich school

Ecole Macaulay Elementary School in Victoria remains on the exposure list following possible contact with COVID-19 occurring Jan. 20, 21 and 22. View Royal Elementary in Victoria is also on the list with a possible exposure on Jan. 27.

Island Health classifies each COVID-19 exposure event by the number of people with lab-confirmed cases, and an “exposure” is when one student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious, while an “outbreak” is used when transmission of the virus is widespread.

In the event of an exposure, Island Health works with school staff to identify the individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and then public health staff contact anyone at risk to instruct them to self-isolate.

And a possible exposure was also recently reported at Bard and Banker pub in downtown Victoria, where patrons may have been exposed on Jan. 23.

On Friday, Feb. 5, B.C. reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 – 26 on Vancouver Island – and six more COVID-19 related deaths.

READ MORE: Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus