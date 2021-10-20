Two western communities schools are the latest sites of COVID-19 school exposures, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

More Greater Victoria schools hit by COVID-19

Two new schools added to exposures list

Two new Greater Victoria schools have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Students and staff who attended John Muir Elementary in Sooke on Oct. 12 or 13 may have been exposed to the virus. At Willway Elementary School in Langford, those who attended school on Oct. 7, 8, 13 or 14 were also at risk.

Another 11 Greater Victoria schools remain on Island Health’s active list, 10 with recent exposure events and one with an ongoing cluster.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

