Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

More properties on evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

The blaze is burning near Kamloops

  • Jul. 5, 2021 9:30 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 119 properties north of Kamloops Lake.

The alert is due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which has recently seen increased activity on its southern and eastern flanks.

In total the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community.

As of 5 p.m. July 4, there were 135 firefighters, 19 helicopters, 24 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 203 personnel assigned to the blaze.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is an estimated 36,300 hectares in size.

The most active area of the fire is the Criss Creek Drainage. There was significant growth on the fire the evening of July 3, moving onto the northeast edge of the Skeetchestn Indian Band’s Reserve lands.

According to BC Wildfire, at Cayuse Lake crews are holding the edge of the perimeter with air support and building a guard.

On the northwest flank where the blaze is burning into the Elephant Hill Fire the fire behaviour is dropping off.

READ MORE: RCMP working to identify cause of Lytton, B.C., fire as two deaths confirmed

READ MORE: Lake Country mayor saddened by Lytton hometown wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials

Just Posted

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of Burnside Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

Passengers onboard Air Canada flight 376 June 28 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Victoria to Montreal

Treasurer Jason Knight, president Sander Eijgenraam and Paul Murray, director-at-large of the Central Saanich Community Gardens Society stand on the municipal-owned property the society hopes to use for a project. The society hopes to lease the property for two years and begin construction next March, if rezoning and fundraising are successful. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Plans for Central Saanich community garden are germinating

Better Mobility Saanich is looking to implement more car-sharing services for car-light or no-car families. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mobility advocate calls on Saanich to engage with car-share providers