More rain on the way for Sooke, flooding likely

Sand bags available for homeowners at District of Sooke Public Works Yard

Sooke officials are bracing for potential flooding, as more heavy rainfall is forecasted for the weekend.

“I would say we are lucky so far,” said Rob Howat, Sooke’s director of development services.

“Any time you have heavy rain you can get localized flooding, but I don’t know if it would be anything major.”

The Weather Network is predicting more than 35 mm of rain in Sooke from today until Sunday.

Howat said he has not been made aware of any flooding issues in the area yet, but the ditches are full of water and the Sooke River is running high.

The district is providing access to sand bags, for any homeowners. They can be picked up at the District of Sooke Public Works Yard, located at 2060 Kaltasin Rd, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sandbags are available but the district asks that people bring their own shovel.

To keep up to date on flood warnings and advisories for our area, please go online at bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca.