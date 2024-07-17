More records fall as B.C. summer heat gets a second wind

25 provincial heat alerts in place Wednesday, up from 21 Tuesday

Heat warnings have expanded across a broad swath of British Columbia, a day after temperatures reached into the low 40s in the Interior and daily heat records tumbled.

Twenty-five heat alerts are in place, up from 21 Tuesday, stretching from Whistler in the southwest to the north and central coasts and deep into the Interior.

Environment Canada says the second heat wave for July is set to continue into next week in the Interior before gradually easing, while coastal areas could see conditions moderate after the weekend.

Heat records in the 30s fell in six places on Tuesday, including Pemberton, Whistler, Sparwood and Penticton in southern B.C., and Dawson Creek and Blue River not far from the Alberta boundary.

The daily high on Tuesday of 40.9 C was recorded in Lytton in the Fraser Canyon.

Coastal and southern areas are expected to see temperatures ease slightly before spiking again over the weekend, while much of the Interior can expect continuous high temperatures with little relief at night.

Environment Canada says the high temperatures in areas under alert represent a “moderate risk to public health.”

Dozens of records also fell in early July in B.C.’s first heat wave before conditions eased last week.

