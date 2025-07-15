 Skip to content
More roadwork to interrupt Highway 4 traffic west of Port Alberni

Mainroad Contracting will be patching asphalt east of Sutton Summit July 16-17
Alberni Valley News Staff
Wally Creek is located on the west side of Sutton Pass, beyond Sutton Pass Ecological Reserve along Highway 4. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)(SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Road crews with Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting will be patching asphalt on Highway 4 west of Port Alberni on July 16-17.

Crews will be out from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17 east of Sutton Summit on both sides of the highway. Drivers can expect single-lane traffic and are advised to slow down for crews.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and to watch for roadside workers. Check www.drivebc.ca for current road conditions.

People can report problems with any mid-Island highway by calling Mainroad at 1-877-215-6006.

