More roadwork to interrupt Highway 4 traffic west of Port Alberni

Mainroad Contracting will be patching asphalt east of Sutton Summit July 16-17

Road crews with Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting will be patching asphalt on Highway 4 west of Port Alberni on July 16-17.

Crews will be out from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17 east of Sutton Summit on both sides of the highway. Drivers can expect single-lane traffic and are advised to slow down for crews.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and to watch for roadside workers. Check www.drivebc.ca for current road conditions.

People can report problems with any mid-Island highway by calling Mainroad at 1-877-215-6006.