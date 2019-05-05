The Spirit of British Columbia, which was damaged while trying to dock during heavy winds April 27, is expected to be out of commission until May 15. (Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

The Spirit of British Columbia ferry will be out of service until mid-May, says B.C. Ferries, causing more cancelled trips between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

The vessel’s rubbing strake – a piece similar to a car’s fender – was damaged while captains attempted to dock during a wind storm April 27, and repairs are ongoing.

While passengers will continue to be accommodated on other vessels, there are some morning cancellations on Monday, May 6 and Monday, May 13, as well as the cancellation of the Tuesday, 12 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay until May 14, and the 10 p.m. Sunday sailing from Tsawwassen.

The full Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing schedule is available online.

