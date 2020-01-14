More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight Tuesday

To the delight of some and the horror of others, more snow is arriving in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region with 10 to 15 centimetres total expected to fall Tuesday – mostly overnight.

The snow will come as a low-pressure centre approaches Vancouver Island Tuesday evening with the south Island expected to wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Wednesday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” warns Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Snowfall is expected to ease by Wednesday morning.

