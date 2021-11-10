A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

More than 1 billion trees planted in B.C. since 2018

Province plans to plant 265 million more trees in 2022.

More than 1 billion trees have been planted in B.C. since 2018, 301 million of which were planted this year.

In a news release, the province lauded their reforestation efforts, saying that 304 million trees were planted in 2020, 258 million in 2019 and 255 million in 2018.

“B.C. is leading the country in its science-based reforestation efforts and has planted over 1 billion trees since 2018,” said Katrine Conroy, minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of thousands of silviculture workers who prepare and plant millions of diverse saplings, ensuring our forests are resilient for generations to come.”

RELATED: Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.’s process for old-growth logging deferrals

RELATED: Celebrities call on B.C. to stop old-growth logging

Just over 5,000 silviculture workers will be employed planting trees in 2022. The province says those trees are currently in nurseries throughout B.C. where some 1,300 workers are preparing millions of seedlings for cold storage before they’re shipped to planting sites.

B.C. plants a mix of native tree species, including lodgepole pine, interior spruce, western red cedar, Douglas fir and Larch.

Planting season starts on the coast in February before expanding through the Interior and the North by the second week of July. The province projects 18 million trees will be planted on the coast and nearly 247 million will be planted in the Interior in 2022.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’
Next story
Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk

Just Posted

The structural engineer for the troubled Danbrook One rental building in Langford’s downtown core was unqualified for the job, according to an order issued by Engineers and Geoscientists of BC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Engineer on troubled Langford building unqualified: regulatory body

Ashley MacDonald, manager of Our WorkPlace, is excited about the organization’s receipt of $180,000 in provincial funding that will help more people retrain to get back into the workforce. (Black Press Media file photo)
Funding for Victoria’s Our Workplace to help up to 32 people re-enter workforce

West Shore RCMP arrested a man Nov. 9 after he allegedly hit a woman with his bike and knocked her to the sidewalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 in Langford is one of several in the region managing to survive the pandemic. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Greater Victoria legions surviving, but have long-term concerns