More than 1 million cycling trips made on Pandora bike lanes

The City of Victoria says the lanes see an average of 1,100 trips per day

Victoria’s bike lanes have received a lot of love and a lot of hate, but at the end of the day many people are using them.

According to counts calculated by the City of Victoria, since the Pandora Avenue bike lanes opened on May 1, 2017 over one million cycling trips have been made along the route.

The Pandora lanes see an average of 1,100 cycling trips per day, and more than 35,000 cycling trips per month.

“This is a significant mobility milestone for our city and demonstrates why our cycling network is so important. Simply put – people want to use it,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Following the Pandora lanes, more have opened up on Fort Street, Wharf Street and Humboldt Street.

Since May 27, 2018 the Fort Street bike lanes have seen 302,084 trips. Since the Wharf Street lanes opened on Aug. 8, they’ve seen an average of 1,829 rides per day.

The Harbour Road counter at the Galloping Goose trail, which will have a bike lane installed in 2020, has seen an average of 1,788 trips per day between Jan. 1, 2016 and Sept. 23, 2019

In 2020, more lanes are expected to open on Vancouver Street, Graham and Jackson Streets.

When the All Ages and Abilities bike lanes are completed, the network will consist of 32 kilometres of protected and separated lanes.

