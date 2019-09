A portion of Oak Bay Avenue was closed Sunday while BC Hydro crews repaired downed lines in the area.

Around 1 p.m. more than 1,400 hydro customers were suddenly without power thanks to trees down across wires. The area east of Hampshire Road, north of Beach Drive and South of Bowker Place was impacted.

BC Hydro crews restored power around 2:30 p.m.