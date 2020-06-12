Saanich police issued more than 15 speeding tickets and several warnings in school zones across Saanich on Wednesday. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

More than 15 speeders caught in Saanich school zones in one day

Police remind drivers to watch their speeds, watch for children on the road

Drivers need to slow down, say Saanich police, after several speeders were caught in school zones on Wednesday.

On June 10 officers with the traffic safety unit issued more than 15 speeding tickets and several warnings near the Cedar Hill Middle, Doncaster Elementary and Campus View Elementary.

None of the tickets issued were for excessive speeding but rather for drivers not paying attention to the fact that school zone limits are back in effect, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

This comes just over a week after in-person classes resumed for B.C. students – after months of online learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – and police began to enforce school zone speed limits once again.

READ ALSO: Police enforce school zone speed limits as Greater Victoria students return to class

READ ALSO: Saanich police see spike in excessive speeding compared to previous years

Drivers must travel 30 km/h when passing schools from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When drivers ignore school zones, there’s “potential for a very dangerous situation” as there may be children and families on the roadway, Anastasiades said.

For this reason, tickets for speeding in school zones come with a heftier price tag than those issued in other areas. Drivers receive a $196 ticket for going up to 20 km/h over the speed limit in school zones and those going 21 to 40 km/h over the limit earn a $283 ticket.

