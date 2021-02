Outage took place at just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1

More than 2,000 residents in Langford and Highlands were left in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)

More than 2,000 West Shore residents were left in the dark due to a power outage Monday.

BC Hydro customers in Langford on Skirt Mountain and in the Highlands, north of Millstream Road and south of Ross Durrance Road, have been without power since approximately 11 a.m. Feb. 1.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

