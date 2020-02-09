More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

The walk will take place on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in downtown Courtenay. (Scott Stanfield photo)

More than 225 people on 61 teams have raised more than $23,000 for Our Place’s Coldest Night of the Year walk for homelessness before the event even takes place.

“We are well on our way to hitting our goal of 500 walkers raising $75,000,” says Grant McKenzie, Our Place’s communications director.

In an aim to reach out to more of Greater Victoria, a walk will also be hosted at the Langford Fire Hall, in addition to the one beginning at Our Place on Feb 22. with registration starting at 4 p.m. and the walk beginning at 5 p.m.

The funds raised by the family-friendly walk will go towards Our Place Society, along with providing an opportunity for people to connect with the homeless community they’ve come to support.

There are three routes available: 2 km, 5 km and 10 km.

A special post-walk meal, sponsored by Whole Foods in Victoria and Artisan Kitchen and Smokehouse in Langford, will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Starbucks and Coke will be handing out hot and cold beverages to participants.

For more information visit ourplacesociety.com/events.



