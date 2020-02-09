Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in downtown Courtenay. (Scott Stanfield photo)

More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

The walk will take place on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford

More than 225 people on 61 teams have raised more than $23,000 for Our Place’s Coldest Night of the Year walk for homelessness before the event even takes place.

“We are well on our way to hitting our goal of 500 walkers raising $75,000,” says Grant McKenzie, Our Place’s communications director.

READ ALSO: One in two homeless people have suffered a traumatic brain injury: UBC study

In an aim to reach out to more of Greater Victoria, a walk will also be hosted at the Langford Fire Hall, in addition to the one beginning at Our Place on Feb 22. with registration starting at 4 p.m. and the walk beginning at 5 p.m.

The funds raised by the family-friendly walk will go towards Our Place Society, along with providing an opportunity for people to connect with the homeless community they’ve come to support.

READ ALSO: Vet services for Victoria’s pets of the homeless cancelled for first time in a decade

There are three routes available: 2 km, 5 km and 10 km.

A special post-walk meal, sponsored by Whole Foods in Victoria and Artisan Kitchen and Smokehouse in Langford, will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Starbucks and Coke will be handing out hot and cold beverages to participants.

For more information visit ourplacesociety.com/events.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Just Posted

More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

The walk will take place on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford

James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

Three petitions now launched regarding Dallas Road camping issue

Stem cell drive at UVic aims to find lifesaving donors for patients in need

Drive takes place on Feb. 12

Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer diagnosis

More than $15,000 raised for teen diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to stay at Legislature for ‘as long as necessary’

Tensions rising in northern B.C. over pipeline

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Searchers for missing Comox Valley man Michael Gazetas seek truck owner

Want to identify a truck which was heading west on Highway 28 the day Gazetas disappeared

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Most Read