More than $200,000 worth of drugs seized by Saanich Police Department

Around $55,000 in Canadian currency was also seized

The Saanich Police Department executed search warrants on properties in Colwood and Langford on April 25. Seizing drugs, cash and a gun. (Photo Submitted/ Saanich PD)

Search warrants executed by the Saanich Police Department (SPD) on residences in Colwood and Langford led to one man’s arrest as well as the seizure of Drugs, cash and a ‘ghost gun’.

Warrants were executed at the 800 block of Drummond Way in Colwood and the 2300 block of Millstream Road in Langford on Thursday, April 25.

The drugs seized included 1.2 kg fentanyl, 0.5 kg cocaine, 1.5 kg methamphetamine, large amounts of GHB and steroids. In total, the street value is estimated to be worth $200,000. Around $55,000 in Canadian currency was also seized. The gun seized was a loaded nine-millimetre, known as ghost gun, which is a firearm assembled from kits or separate components. They are unserialized, making them untraceable.

The man, 35, was later released and charges are pending. SPD is continuing their investigation.

