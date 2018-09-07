More than 2,600 B.C. Hydro customers without power in Greater Victoria

Power outages across the region under investigation

More the 2,600 residents were without power Friday afternoon.

B.C. Hydro reported an outage starting at approximately 4 p.m. affecting almost 2,650 customers in parts of Langford, Colwood, View Royal, Esquimalt and Saanich.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. At this time, there is no word when the power will be back on.

B.C. Hydro is also reporting an outage in Sidney, which started shortly after at 4:10 p.m. Roughly 200 customers are without power near Third Street and Bevan Road.

That cause of that outage is also under investigation.

