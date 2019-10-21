VicPD are looking for information about a series of car tire slashes in the Oaklands neighbourhood. (Google Maps)

More than 30 cars get tires slashed in Oaklands neighbourhood

VicPD are asking for help from witnesses to the incidents

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in identifying a culprit linked to a series of tire slashes in the Oaklands neighbourhood.

On Monday morning, several residents woke to find their vehicles tires slashed.

It’s believed that the damage occurred the evening before in the area which includes, Shakespeare Street, Scott Street, Victor Street, Lionel Street, Haultain Street, Kings Road and others.

ALSO READ: Victoria woman selling car halts fraudster in action

VicPD received reports of more than 30 vehicles with damage to their tires, but officers believe there could be more.

Officers are asking for the public’s help from anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area during the overnight hours, or if anyone had a dashcam or security camera footage.

Anyone with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

