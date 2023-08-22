More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires

The Bush Creek East wildfire is 40,041 hectares

The Bush Creek East wildfire near Chase continues to burn as it’s now at a staggering 41,041 hectares.

This wildfire, which started on July 12, remains out of control and a wildfire of note.

Some good news from Monday night is that North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) confirmed.

According to the CSRD on Tuesday morning, there are currently more than 4,600 properties on evacuation order and 864 on evacuation alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

