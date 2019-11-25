Many people lined up to pick up a youth transit pass from Victoria’s City Hall since Friday. (Twitter/ Lisa Helps)

More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

City Hall stays open late Thursday for parents, students to pick up passes

The City of Victoria has seen more than 500 youth transit passes get picked up at City Hall since they became available on Tuesday.

Since May, the City has installed a charge for Sunday street parking in an effort to fund free youth transit passes for Victoria residents aged 18 and younger. Annually, Sunday parking is anticipated to raise $850,000 per year.

Victoria is piloting the program after reaching an agreement with BC Transit to access U-Passes similar to those used by students at the University of Victoria and Camosun College. In total, the passes cost the city $11.25 each per month.

Presently, the monthly passes can only be accessed by being picked up at City Hall by students or parents with proof of age and residence, such as a BC Health Services Card, a BC Driver’s License or a BC Identification Card with the current address.

Presently, both December and January passes are available. February passes are anticipated to be available in mid-January.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, City Hall will be open until 7 p.m. to try to accommodate parents and youth who are unable to come during regular office hours (from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

The pilot runs until August 2020. There are 7,200 passes available.

For more information visit victoria.ca/transit.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Most Read