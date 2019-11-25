More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

Many people lined up to pick up a youth transit pass from Victoria’s City Hall since Friday. (Twitter/ Lisa Helps)

The City of Victoria has seen more than 500 youth transit passes get picked up at City Hall since they became available on Tuesday.

Since May, the City has installed a charge for Sunday street parking in an effort to fund free youth transit passes for Victoria residents aged 18 and younger. Annually, Sunday parking is anticipated to raise $850,000 per year.

All @ #yyj #youth join others and come get your free bus pass this week! @CityOfVictoria Hall is open 8:00am – 4:30pm. Thurs Nov 28th we're staying open until 7pm to make it easy for people who work during the day to pick up passes for their kids. #transit pic.twitter.com/a3aOIFsJLi — Lisa Helps – Victoria Mayor (@lisahelps) November 25, 2019

Victoria is piloting the program after reaching an agreement with BC Transit to access U-Passes similar to those used by students at the University of Victoria and Camosun College. In total, the passes cost the city $11.25 each per month.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria commission says ‘no’ to regional youth transit pass pilot

Presently, the monthly passes can only be accessed by being picked up at City Hall by students or parents with proof of age and residence, such as a BC Health Services Card, a BC Driver’s License or a BC Identification Card with the current address.

Presently, both December and January passes are available. February passes are anticipated to be available in mid-January.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria, BC Transit yet to develop finalized youth transit passes

On Thursday, Nov. 28, City Hall will be open until 7 p.m. to try to accommodate parents and youth who are unable to come during regular office hours (from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

The pilot runs until August 2020. There are 7,200 passes available.

For more information visit victoria.ca/transit.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram