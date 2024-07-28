More than 600 properties under wildfire evacuation order around Slocan

The order came into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 28

Residents of Slocan and many surrounding rural properties have been ordered to evacuate as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, due to the threat of the Slocan Lake Complex wildfire.

This order was announced by the Regional District of Central Kootenay and the B.C. Wildfire Service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The order covers 208 properties in Slocan and another 419 properties in Electoral Area H. A list and map of the properties can be found here.

"With a warming and drying trend settling back into the region and elevated winds forecasted, an increase in fire activity is expected on the Ponderosa and Mulvey Creek wildfires," an RDCK news release states, citing "unique topography, significant direct attack safety challenges, and projected fire behaviour."

Because Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Springer Creek Road (one km south of New Denver to one km south of Slocan), the only egress for evacuees will be south on Highway 6.

Residents and visitors will be required to leave once the evacuation order goes into effect at 8:00 am PST, Sunday, July 28. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations, such as your primary residence or family or friends’ house. Prior to the evacuation order going into effect, residents are encouraged to create a profile for Emergency Support Services (ESS) online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1.800.387.4258. By doing this, it will expedite the registration process on July 28.

In person registration for ESS will begin at 8:00 am, Sunday, July 28 at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus reception centre, 301 Frank Beinder Way. Only residents on evacuation order are eligible for ESS. If you are on evacuation alert and voluntarily evacuate, you will not receive ESS support.

ESS may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food, water and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends.

Click here for information about ESS.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during an evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given permission by local officials and emergency personnel.

The Slocan Lake Fire Complex includes the Aylwin Creek wildfire, Wilson Creek wildfire, Ponderosa wildfire, Mulvey Creek wildfire, and Nemo Creek wildfire. A complex is created when multiple wildfires are managed by a single Incident Management Team, and resources and equipment are shared between all incidents in the complex.