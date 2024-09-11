More than cannabis: New Langford clinic will be positive hub for veterans

Ex-military members can meet, hang out, talk and go on excursions at the Avail Veterans Clinic

Veteran Adam Cyr cuts the celebratory cake at the grand opening of Avail Veterans Clinic, supported by Justin Whitehall, Megan Laker and veteran Rick Laker.

A new clinic focused exclusively on veteran healthcare has opened in Langford, which is believed to be the first of its kind in Greater Victoria.

Whilst on the surface the primary focus of Avail Veterans Clinic is medical cannabis, Adam Cyr, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who will run the clinic, says it will also offer a space for people to come and talk.

“In my experience, a lot of vets tend to get closed off when they get out of the military,” said Cyr, who joined the Canadian Army in 1995 and served 20 years in the Infantry with both the Royal Regina Rifles and Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. “This allows them to come in, hang out and talk to other veterans and share their experiences. We’re more than just medical marijuana.”

Funded in partnership with the clinic’s network of cannabis producers, the clinic will also arrange group outings for veterans.

“Another cool thing we do is run a bunch of high level excursions and expeditions,” said Cyr. “Things like hikes, hunting, kayaking and ski trips. We’re going to Port Renfrew for a fishing trip next week.”

During his time in the military, Cyr completed two tours to the former Yugoslavia, and two tours to Afghanistan.

In September 2008, while on his final tour to Afghanistan, he was involved in an insurgent ambush. Three of his section members died, and Cyr was severely wounded, resulting in the amputation of his right leg.

After leaving the military, Cyr began working on veterans advocacy and outreach, founding Operation Good to Go, which helped soldiers living with depression and addiction. He also worked with several other veteran-led initiatives aimed at pushing soldiers out of their comfort zone and into the great outdoors.

“I firmly believe these types of centres are our generations’ legion,” said Cyr, who lives in Sooke. “I think an outfit like this is lacking in a lot of places. So often you see guys get together at Tim Horton’s and just complain. That never goes anywhere. Avail will be a positive place - get people out, active, engaged.”

Avail Veterans Clinic is located at Unit 111, 2849 Peatt Rd., Langford.