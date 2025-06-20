More than words: Indigenous artist makes plea for reconciliation at Island unveiling

Shq’apthut, a new public artwork by Maynard Johnny Jr., stands in Waterwheel Park

A striking new work of public art now anchors the heart of Chemainus, but its message runs deeper than beauty.

The public art piece, titled Shq’apthut (Gathering Place), was designed by Penelakut artist Maynard Johnny Jr., and officially unveiled June 7 at Waterwheel Park.

Standing approximately 3.5 m high and 5.9 m wide, the galvanized‑steel and glass‑acrylic welcome arch marks the entry to Waterwheel Park and glows from within after dark. The arch honours thousands of years of Indigenous stewardship of the land and the continuing need for meaningful reconciliation.

Johnny’s work features herons, salmon and eagles, each chosen for its cultural and symbolic meaning. He said the heron represents the nesting ground that once occupied the area. The salmon signify the cycle of life. The eagle pair, one male, one female, symbolizes the balance Johnny says is missing in society today.

“We need to find balance again — with nature, with Mother Earth, with ourselves,” he said.

But Johnny didn’t stop at symbolism. He used the unveiling to challenge the community to move beyond surface-level gestures.

“It’s awesome that you hang up your orange shirt in your business. It’s awesome that you acknowledge you’re on unceded territory,” he said. “But we want action.”

He pointed to the continued harm caused by the Indian Act, a lack of justice and accountability following residential school revelations, and the government’s failure to investigate and respond to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“I hate doing this,” Johnny admitted, referring to the emotional toll of addressing these issues in public. “But I have to. I have four beautiful grandchildren. I don’t want them to go through what I went through growing up.”

Despite the weight of the message, the day was also a celebration. The unveiling launched a full afternoon of performances and activities at the band shell as part of the annual Indigenous Recognition Event put on by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, organized and emceed by CVCAS board member Raven August.

The Shq’apthut project was managed and funded by the Chemainus Festival of Murals Society, with financial, technical and logistical support from the Municipality of North Cowichan, Island Coastal Economic Trust, Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, Penelakut Tribe, Rotary Club of Chemainus, BC Marble Products Ltd., and Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Johnny encouraged visitors to return at night to see the artwork illuminated.

“This is a piece of history,” he said. “And I hope it creates that bridge we can cross together.”