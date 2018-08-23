More victims come forward in Victoria sexual assault investigation

Kit Wong, a former Canadian Armed Forces member, ran a home-based business of traditional Chinese medicine from his Victoria-area home

Earlier this month, police in Victoria announced charges of sexual assault against an Esquimalt man who had been practicing Chinese medicine.

At the time police said 71-year-old Kit Wong had allegedly assaulted four women while working as an acupuncturist and massage therapist at his home-based business.

Now police say new victims have come forward.

“At the time of our announcement that Kit Wong had been arrested and charged, investigators appealed for both additional victims and those with information about Wong that they would like to share with police to come forward,” said Cst. Matt Rutherford in a release to media.

“Since that appeal, additional persons have come forward with information that our investigators are now following up on.”

Wong was arrested following a year-long investigation and released on bail conditions.

He previously worked as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, and while not a member of the medical staff, practised traditional Chinese medicine on service members.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to come forward and call Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 pr the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232. If you are a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces and need support, you can contact the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre at 1-844-750-1678.

