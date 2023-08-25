More West Kelowna residents can return home amid wildfire

On Thursday, wildfires crews executed a 20-hectare planned ignition

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

The following properties in the Lenz Road and Rose Valley areas, that were previously on an evacuation order have been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

ROSE MEADOW DR

ROSE ANNE CRT

MCDOUGALL RD

ROSE TREE RD

ROSEALEE LANE

WESTLAKE RD

ROSE HILL PL

ROSEWOOD CRT

JOKMAR CRT

ROSEWOOD DR (EXCLUDING 1500 & 1550 ROSEWOOD DR)

ROSERIDGE CRT

ROSE ABBY DR

ROSEALEE CRT

ROSEMARY CRT

ROSEFIELD DR

1830 SHANNON LAKE RD

1620 STEVENS RD

2289 BARTLEY RD

2229 BARTLEY RD

LENZ RD (SOUTHSIDE)

2100 WESTLAKE RD

As well properties on evacuation order in the Tallus Ridge and Tuscany Drive area are being rescinded and placed evacuation alert:

TALLUS RIDGE DR

COBBLESTONE RD

PEBBLE PL

STONE GROVE CRES

CANYON CREST DR

CANYON CREST LANE

RIDGEMOUNT DR

PINNACLE RIDGE DR

TUSCANY DR

BOULDER LAKE BLVD

2640 ASQUITH RD

2616, 2672, 2750 SHANNON LAKE

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

For the second consecutive day, a planned ignition will take place at the McDougall Creek wildfire.

After Thursday’s planned ignition was 20 hectares in size, Friday’s is much bigger at 130 hectares. It was be a aerial ignition that ranges from the top of Bald Range area and work its way 11 kilometres south.

The purpose of this is to remove unburnt fuel and create control lines.

“It allows us to bring the fire perimeter down to control lines and creates a more uniform and continuous fire edge which is easier for crews to use direct attack methods on and extinguish hot spots to strengthen control lines and achieve containment,” said BC Wildfire Services in a tweet.

Original

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note as the sun rises on Friday, Aug. 25.

Despite lower fire activity in recent days, it continues to experience rank 2 and 3 (low to moderate) fire activity. On Thursday, both the Walory Creek fire in Kelowna and Clarke Creek fire in Lake Country were changed to being held, meaning they are less likely to continue to spread.

However, hundreds of properties in West Kelowna and Westbank got to go home on Thursday night and many evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts.

Being on alert means these residents can go home but still must be ready at a moment’s notice to leave again. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

On Thursday, BC Wildfire Services executed a 20-hectare planned ignition at the south flank of the fire, northwest of the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

“The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure the control line and fire,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Based on current conditions this unburnt fuel has the potential to burn on its own in a significantly more active way.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Services (CORD) will be providing an update on Friday but it will come via press release, instead of a press conference like the last few days.

There are 84 properties in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation that suffered damage as a result of the wildfire, and 90 in the RDCO’s West electoral area.

The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna is part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

