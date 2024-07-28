 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

More wildfire evacuation orders for properties near Slocan Lake

The Slocan Valley Complex is made up of 5 wildfires
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
aylwincreek
The Aylwin Creek fire is part of the Slocan Valley Complex wildfires. BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued further evacuation orders for the Slocan Valley Complex wildfires. 

The additional properties needing to evacuate are the Evans Creek Campground and 9557 Slocan Lake in RDCK. 

Six parcels in Electoral Area H are now on evacuation order, as well. 

Evacuations were announced yesterday, July 27, for 208 properties in Slocan and another 419 properties in Electoral Area H. The order came into effect at 8 a.m. on July 28. 

Evacuees can register for supports in-person at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus reception centre, 301 Frank Beinder Way. Only residents on evacuation order are eligible for ESS.

The Slocan Valley Complex consist of five wildfires, two being fires of note - the Komonko Creek fire with a size estimate of 2,288 hectares and the Aylwin Creek fire estimated at 637 hectares. 

Highway 6 remains closed south of New Denver. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more