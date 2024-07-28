More wildfire evacuation orders for properties near Slocan Lake

The Slocan Valley Complex is made up of 5 wildfires

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued further evacuation orders for the Slocan Valley Complex wildfires.

The additional properties needing to evacuate are the Evans Creek Campground and 9557 Slocan Lake in RDCK.

Six parcels in Electoral Area H are now on evacuation order, as well.

Evacuations were announced yesterday, July 27, for 208 properties in Slocan and another 419 properties in Electoral Area H. The order came into effect at 8 a.m. on July 28.

Evacuees can register for supports in-person at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus reception centre, 301 Frank Beinder Way. Only residents on evacuation order are eligible for ESS.

The Slocan Valley Complex consist of five wildfires, two being fires of note - the Komonko Creek fire with a size estimate of 2,288 hectares and the Aylwin Creek fire estimated at 637 hectares.

Highway 6 remains closed south of New Denver.