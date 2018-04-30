Morning crash in Oak Bay costs driver $782 and his mom’s car

The driver was ultimately issued another 90-day roadside prohibition in his own name

A Saanich man faces multiple charges and fines after fleeing police this morning in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay police were called to Middowne Road for the report of a car accident around 4 a.m. today Upon attendance, some passengers had fled. Officers began an impaired investigation on the man driving.

The 24-year-old Saanich resident failed two road side tests and was being issued a 90-day prohibition. However, he lied about his identity and fled on foot, police said.

“After lying about his name, the male attempted to sprint away but our officer was able to catch up to him and tackle him. After which, he remained handcuffed for the remainder of the interaction,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The driver was ultimately issued another 90-day roadside prohibition, in his own name. The vehicle he was driving was impounded for 30 days.

“Thank goodness, there were no injuries to anyone,” Bernoties said. “His mother is now without a vehicle for 30 days.”

Police issued the man $782 in fines for offences of drive without due care, no licence and fail to state name and address. OPBD is also pursuing criminal charges which, at this point, could include obstruction based on his lying about his identification and flight from police, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

 

Morning crash in Oak Bay costs driver $782 and his mom's car

