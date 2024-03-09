 Skip to content
Most Canadians changing clocks to spring forward for daylight time

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round
The Canadian Press
People walk by the steam clock in Gas Town in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians are changing their clocks tonight as much of the country prepares to spring forward for daylight time.

The change happens for most of the country at 2 a.m. local time.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round.

Canadians can thank an avid Ontario golfer in Thunder Bay for introducing daylight time to the country.

In 1908 the towns of Port Arthur and Fort William – now Thunder Bay – brought in seasonal time-shifting for July and August.

It expanded across much of the country a decade later.

The Canadian Press

