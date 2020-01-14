Some grocery stores, such as the Save-On-Foods in Vic West, had trouble stocking their shelves due to the snow. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Most Greater Victoria grocery stores back on track after weather delays left shelves empty

Ferry cancellations due to wind and snow left several shops without perishables

Most grocery stores are back to normal after weather patterns caused delays in deliveries, leaving many shelves empty of perishable products.

Signs posted at stores like the Save-on-Foods in Westside Village or University Heights read that “deliveries of milk and bread have been affected by the weather,” leading some people to look elsewhere.

The biggest problem, explained Brad Boughton, store manager at the Country Grocer in Esquimalt, was the delayed ferries.

ALSO READ: More snow expected for Greater Victoria

“Yesterday more of our produce came from the mainland, but with the cancelled ferries we saw some delays,” Boughton said. “A couple of bread companies were also delayed.”

While deliveries usually come at 7 a.m., Boughton’s store didn’t see its deliveries until about 3 p.m.

The Market on Yates had similar experiences on Monday, with relief seen on Tuesday.

“There are just a few hiccups, but overall we are well-stocked, open and ready for business at both locations,” said Darryl Hein, retail operations manager.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Boughton warned, however, that as more snow is predicted for the evening some shops might see an influx of shoppers.

“We’re okay because at the Esquimalt location we have a tonne of walk-in business, but some stores will be hit really hard because people need to drive in and they panic because of the weather, so they stock up,” he said.

Environment Canada has predicted 10-15 cm to fall on Greater Victoria on Tuesday evening; as of 11 a.m. BC Ferries has not announced an cancellations due to weather.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Most Read