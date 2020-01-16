The Greater Victoria School District’s electrical crew helped to clear snow at Mount Douglas Secondary School on Wednesday after up to 30 centimetres fell across the region. Greater Victoria schools were closed Wednesday but most were back in session Thursday morning. (Twitter/Mount Doug Secondary)

Most Greater Victoria schools in session but buses cancelled

Schools re-open for classes after snow day

Most Greater Victoria’s schools are open Thursday after a mid-week snow day.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow fell on the region Tuesday night, prompting districts to cancel Wednesday classes.

On Thursday morning the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) posted to Twitter announcing that all schools in the District are open. SD61 warned that although main roads are clear, side roads and sidewalks remain slippery.

RELATED: Snow day for Greater Victoria students

Schools in the Sooke School District (SD62) are also open Thursday with the exception of Port Renfrew Elementary, where the power is still out. Buses are not operating in the District. On its website the District says “snow on sidewalks and piles of snow on the sides of the roads leave little to no room for students to wait.”

“Please use extreme caution as it is very slippery out there,” SD62 says. “As always, it is your choice whether or not to send your child to school in inclement weather. We respect and support your decision.”

Schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) are open but school buses are also cancelled “due to icy conditions on some side streets.” The District says it has not yet determined if afternoon buses will run.

RELATED: Winter storm warning lifted for most of southern Vancouver Island


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
