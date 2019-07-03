Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

The three bears make it out of the lake.

A video shot at Pitt Lake late last month shows a mother bear helping her two cubs swim to safety.

The video was shot by Paul Csintalan in Pitt Meadows on June 26 and shared on Youtube.

The caption under the video says the mother bear rescuing one of her cubs from drowning, allowing it to climb on her back after going under the water. She then circled back towards the other cub, then swam to the safety of some logs near a dock.

Csintalan can be heard talking during the video, pointing out that the cub requiring help was smaller than the other.

“The one baby went right under the water, too,” he says.

“Oh, they are going to be good. Look at that. That’s awesome.”

The bears can be heard crying out, or bawling, during the video. They then lumber along the dock, along another log and into some tall grass.

“Yeah, they got good voices on them. Good lungs,” says Csintalan.

“That is so cool.”



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

