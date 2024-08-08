Update: Maple Ridge mom, boy killed in Chilliwack highway crash

Surviving twin at Children's Hospital, facing multiple surgeries and long recovery

The victims of a horrific multi-vehicle crash in Chilliwack on the evening of Aug. 6 were well known residents of Maple Ridge.

Local restaurant staffs are mourning a co-worker named Layna who died at the scene, along with one of her twin sons. The other boy, eight years old, is in intensive care in Vancouver.

A gofundme.com account was started to cover funeral costs for Layna and Dominic, and for Tristan's recovery.

Layna's cousin Dirrae Young of Kelowna started the online fundraiser. She said her cousin was 40 when she passed away.

"Layna’s dad, a retired paramedic, along with her mom, sister, and partner Cory are hoping and praying Tristan makes a full recovery, but it is going to take some time and help," she wrote.

The response to her appeal was immediate, with donors offering more than $80,000 in the first day of it being posted online.

Layna's father Kevin Brown spoke about his daughter.

"She was a very giving, loving person, and very involved in the community," he said.

She worked at two popular local restaurants, and her father said she enjoyed her jobs, the owners, and the people she worked with.

He said both boys were athletic, and loved hockey.

His surviving grandson Tristan suffered multiple serious wounds, including internal injuries, fractures to his skull, vertebrae, arm, jaw, shoulder blade and a displaced pelvis.

"We're hoping to see him wake up today," said Brown, noting the boy has been in surgery, and has more ahead of him.

"It'll be a challenging recovery," he said.

He said the family is moved by the condolences voiced to the family, and the financial support.

"We've been amazed and shocked at the generosity of people," he said. "You don't want money to be a concern at a time like this... We've been very, very touched."

Condolences are pouring out in social media, including from family friends.

"Layna was a very kind and bright person," wrote Ella Veremenko. "We pray for Tristan's health and express our deepest condolences to Layna and Dominic's family."

"Our Big Feast team received some horrific news early today as we lost one of our own in that terrible crash yesterday." said the Big Feast Bistro Facebook page. "I don’t what to say other than our hearts are heavy and we are closed until further notice to allow the team to grieve. We will miss you Layna!"

The Chameleon Restaurant also posted in social media that the accident took the life of "our beautiful friend and coworker, as well as her eight-year-old son."

"Layna you were the most beautiful, kindest soul. Your presence would light up any room. Your kindness was infectious and your energy was contagious. You will be gravely missed as both a friend and coworker, and an integral team member of Chameleon."

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association called Layna an invaluable volunteer who dedicated countless hours to the hockey community.

"Our hearts ache for the family as they endure this unimaginable pain. Tristan our entire hockey family is sending you strength and love as you fight. You are not alone," said the association.

An obstruction on Highway 1 in Chilliwack caused a chain reaction crash that involved six vehicles at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6.

"The investigation is still in the early stages," BCHP stated. "Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway. At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor."

Police originally identified the victims as "local," but BC Highway Patrol clarified they were not necessarily from Chilliwack, while declining to confirm their identities.

The crash involved 10 drivers and passengers in total, and no other serious injuries were reported.