Mother of Indigenous B.C. man shot dead by police demands federal inquiry

A group of women impacted by police killings demand response at Parliament Hill

A Wet'suwet'en woman, along with seven other women, arrived at Ottawa's Parliament Hill on Oct. 22, to demand action against police violence and its impacts and demand a federal inquiry into police killings.

Oct. 22 is International Day Against Police Brutality.

"All too often, we are forced to fight alone and care for the family members left behind. The public has lost sight of the bigger picture: there is no justice for our people when they are killed by police. I am looking to the federal government, an institution that remains indifferent and unkind to my people, to publicly reckon with the statistics and stories of Indigenous communities who have been denied justice. Someone must account for our loved ones - including the nine people most recently killed by the RCMP," said Laura Holland at Parliament Hill, demanding an immediate response from Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc and RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.

Holland is the mother of Jared "Jay" Lowndes, who was killed on July 8, 2021, by the Campbell River RCMP at the Willow Point Tim Hortons' parking lot. During the incident, a police dog was also killed, and the dog's handler was injured before shots were fired.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) recommended charges against three officers involved in Lowndes' death by shooting in 2022, stating, "reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force." The IIO referred the case to the B.C. Crown Counsel for consideration after its investigation concluded in October 2023.

The BC Prosecution Service came to its conclusion on April 23, 2024. They concluded that the evidence available did not meet their charge assessment standard.

The three police officers involved were never publicly identified.

Holland and her family have been organizing events under the banner of Justice for Jared to speak out against police killings of Indigenous people. Earlier this year, Justice For Jared called for a public and independent provincial inquiry into killings of Indigenous people in BC.

Between Aug. 29 and Sep. 18, nine Indigenous people were killed by police. Tracking In Justice, a living data set tracking Canadian police-involved deaths and deaths in custody has recorded 129 police-involved deaths of Indigenous people since 2000, with 66 involving the RCMP.