(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Motion calling for development of Saanich council voting dashboard postponed

Vote tracker already in municipal work plan, acceleration could delay other initiatives, staff say

Saanich residents will not be seeing a voting dashboard tracking council members’ votes in the near future.

During a Feb. 8 meeting, council considered a motion from Coun. Nathalie Chambers calling for a staff report on options for a voting dashboard to reflect council’s decisions. After a lengthy discussion and several attempts to amend the motion, council voted 5-4 to postpone it indefinitely.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor calls for voting dashboard to increase transparency for residents

Chambers and Couns. Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff and Ned Taylor were opposed.

Staff explained that a voting dashboard was already in the municipal work plan and would come in about two years as part of a suite of updates to the current council software called Granicus.

CAO Paul Thorkelsson added that accelerating the process would take staff resources away from other projects council has prioritized.

READ ALSO: Saanich staggers property tax penalties for second straight year

Coun. Zac de Vries, who recommended postponing the motion, emphasized that no residents had reached out to request a voting dashboard and no councillors brought it up during the Strategic Plan check-in in January. He felt it was best for staff resources to be focused on more immediate priorities – such as implementing video conferencing technology for the public’s participation in council and committee meetings.

READ ALSO: Saanich extends public-free council meetings into spring

Chambers was disappointed to see her motion postponed because she felt accelerating the implementation of a voting dashboard would be in the public’s best interest.

Mayor Fred Haynes emphasized council’s voting record is already made public after every meeting through the minutes and video recordings.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders
Next story
Longtime Victoria diner, Pluto’s, relocating to Quadra Village

Just Posted

Victoria non-profits opened more shelter spaces for those wanting indoor shelter during the ongoing cold snap. (Black Press Media file photo)
More shelter spaces open for Victoria homeless during cold snap

Organizations collaborated, says Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness

The Churchill Drive gate in Mount Douglas Park will be closed over the B.C. Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich closes Mount Doug to vehicle traffic over long weekend due to snow, increased pedestrian use

Park-users reminded to avoid illegally parking on road edges, use designated lots

Pluto’s restaurant has been in place at 1150 Cook St. for 33 years, but will soon be moving out. (Facebook/ Pluto’s )
Longtime Victoria diner, Pluto’s, relocating to Quadra Village

Condo building proposed to take over Cook Street location

Central Saanich council has voted unanimously to follow Saanich in publicly voicing the municipality’s support to decriminalize simple drug possession. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich joins calls for decriminalization of drug possession

Recent figures show 2020 was the deadliest year in B.C.’s opioid crisis with 1,716 deaths

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a home in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)
Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

Most Read