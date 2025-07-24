Motorcyclist from Chemainus dies in Highway 97 collision north of Quesnel

A black Kenworth tractor-trailer collided with a black Harley Davidson motorcycle near Naver Creek Road on Thursday, July 24

UPDATE

July 24, 2025

10:30 a.m.

A motorcyclist is dead and a tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after an early-morning collision north of Quesnel.

Police said the crash occurred July 24, 2025, at 12:34 a.m., when a black Kenworth tractor-trailer collided with a black Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 97 near Naver Creek Road.

The collision killed a 42-year-old Chemainus man who was riding the Harley Davidson. A 38-year-old Aldergrove man who was driving the tractor-trailer was arrested on scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, said BC HIghway Patrol in a news release.

BC Highway Patrol is asking any witness with information to forward it to police.

“Police need your help locating more witnesses to this collision, and dash-camera video would be helpful,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The driving behaviour leading up the collision is very important, and there may even be witnesses who saw concerning behaviour hours before the crash.”

Anyone who witnessed the black Kenworth tractor-trailer and the black Harley Davidson moments before the crash, or the collision itself, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Quesnel at 250-992-9211 and quote file 3304 2025-5987.

UPDATE

Highway 97 has reopened south of Hixon Thursday, July 24.

ORIGINAL

Highway 97 is closed 15 kilometres south of Hixon Thursday, July 24, due to a motor vehicle incident.

The closure is near Naver Creek Road.

An assessment is in progress and there is no detour available and an estimated time of reopening the road is not known as of 6 a.m.

DriveBC suggests drivers find an alternate route.

The next update from DriveBC is anticipated at 8 a.m.

More to come