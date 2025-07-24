 Skip to content
Motorcyclist from Chemainus dies in Highway 97 collision north of Quesnel

A black Kenworth tractor-trailer collided with a black Harley Davidson motorcycle near Naver Creek Road on Thursday, July 24
Monica Lamb-Yorski
Monica Lamb-Yorski
july24
Highway 97 was closed 15 km south of Hixon due to a fatal motor vehicle incident for several hours Thursday, July 24. DriveBC image

UPDATE

July 24, 2025 

10:30 a.m. 

A motorcyclist is dead and a tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after an early-morning collision north of Quesnel. 

UPDATE

Highway 97 has reopened south of Hixon Thursday, July 24. 

ORIGINAL

Highway 97 is closed 15 kilometres south of Hixon Thursday, July 24, due to a motor vehicle incident.

The closure is near Naver Creek Road. 

An assessment is in progress and there is no detour available and an estimated time of reopening the road is not known as of 6 a.m. 

DriveBC suggests drivers find an alternate route. 

The next update from DriveBC is anticipated at 8 a.m. 

More to come

 

Monica Lamb-Yorski

About the Author: Monica Lamb-Yorski

A B.C. gal, I was born in Alert Bay, raised in Nelson, graduated from the University of Winnipeg, and wrote my first-ever article for the Prince Rupert Daily News.
