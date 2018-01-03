The rider of this motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with the vehicle in the background near the intersection of Royal Oak Drive and Smokey Smith Place Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Wednesday morning Collision between motorcycle and sedan

Police continue to investigate the causes of a collision between a motorcycle and car that sent the rider to hospital with undefined, non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of Royal Oak Drive, and Smokey Smith Place.

Sgt. Alan Gurzinski said both vehicles were westbound on Royal Drive, and investigators are still trying to determine whether one of the vehicles performed an illegal U-turn. Gurzinski said at this stage it is not clear whether the rider or the driver performed the manoeuvre.

Police have not released any biographical information about either the rider, or the driver at this stage, but have promised additional information at a later date.

Updates to follow.

