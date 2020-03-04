Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

Blanshard Street between Yates and View streets was closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash at the intersection of Blanshard and Yates.
A motorcycle could be seen on the road in the intersection just before 1:30 p.m. According to a tweet from Victoria police, the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle and one person was taken to hospital. There is no update on the individual’s injuries.
Police and fire were on the scene and the roadway was re-opened to traffic just after 2 p.m.
Blanshard Street between Yates and View Streets blocked off due to crash at intersection of Blanshard and Yates. A motorcycle is still on the road in the intersection. Police and fire are here. #yyjnews @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/lJUDwDU5VX
— Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) March 4, 2020