One person was taken to hospital after a crash at Blanshard Street and Yates Street on Wednesday afternoon. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

One person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon crash

Blanshard Street between Yates and View streets was closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash at the intersection of Blanshard and Yates.

A motorcycle could be seen on the road in the intersection just before 1:30 p.m. According to a tweet from Victoria police, the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle and one person was taken to hospital. There is no update on the individual’s injuries.

Police and fire were on the scene and the roadway was re-opened to traffic just after 2 p.m.

Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

