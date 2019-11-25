Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital after Sooke crash

An afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a car sent a 65-year-old motorcyclist to hospital where she remains in non-life-threatening condition. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 65-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding crashed into a Nissan driven by a 41-year-old man.

The crash occurred at the corner of Atherly Close and West Coast Road at about 2:40 p.m. when the driver of the car made an unsafe left turn in front of the motorcycle causing the collision, police said.

The motorcyclist was treated at the crash scene by B.C. Ambulance paramedics and transported by helicopter to Victoria General Hospital, where she remains in non-life threatening condition.

“Impairment was not a factor in this crash, Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

“It may be possible that the sun being low in the sky at the time might have been a contributing factor.”

The driver of the car will be issued with a violation ticket for his part in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



