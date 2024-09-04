 Skip to content
Motorcycle rider dies in Vancouver Island logging road crash

RCMP: Dirtbiker located deceased on Aug. 26
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
Black Press file photo

A dirtbiker has died following a single-vehicle crash in Nanoose Bay.

Oceanside RCMP were alerted the evening of Aug. 25 that a dirtbiker was late returning home from their ride in the Mosaic logging area located off Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Road, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) were activated and searched for the dirt biker until approximately midnight. 

The search resumed in the morning  of Aug. 26, when tragically the dirt biker was located deceased, having crashed their motorcycle on a logging road, according to RCMP.

There is no criminality involved in the death, police said. 

