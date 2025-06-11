Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after Qualicum Beach crash

RCMP: Collision on May 30 still under investigation

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a collision in Qualicum Beach on May 30, but fortunately no serious injuries were reported.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Fern Road, which involved the motorcycle and another vehicle just before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

"The initial investigation has determined that the CRV turned left in front of the motorcycle as the motorcycle was travelling straight on Memorial Avenue," Worth told the PQB News.

The motorcycle rider was transported to hospital, however no serious injuries were reported.

No charges have been laid and the collision is still under investigation, according to RCMP.